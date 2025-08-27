Woods Richardson (illness) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Woods Richardson has missed most of the month while recovering from a procedure to remove a parasite from his digestive tract. He's made enough progress in his recovery to make two rehab appearances in the minors, with the right-hander giving up four runs (three earned) over 5.1 innings while striking out eight batters and walking two. Though the Twins saw enough from Woods Richardson to welcome him back into the rotation, he'll likely be on a limited workload after covering 3.1 innings and 64 pitches his last time out for Triple-A St. Paul this past Thursday.