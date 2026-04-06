Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-1 extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Despite throwing just 51 of 88 pitches for strikes, Woods Richardson turned in a quality start and kept the Rays in check aside from a solo homer by Junior Caminero in the fourth inning. While he's posted a modest 6:3 K:BB through two starts, the 25-year-old owns a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 11.2 innings. He lines up for a road matchup against the Blue Jays next weekend.