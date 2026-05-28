Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Struggles in spot start

Woods Richardson (0-7) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 2.2 innings in a loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

Woods Richardson was called upon to start after Kendry Rojas was a late scratch due to an elbow issue. The starting role wasn't new to Woods Richardson -- he started for the 10th time through 12 outings this season -- but the last-minute adjustment may have played a part in his poor outing. The right-hander struggled with his control, throwing just 40 of 67 pitches for strikes while issuing three free passes. Those walks hurt him, as all three resulted in a Chicago score. The final blow for Woods Richardson was a bases-clearing double by Randal Grichuk, which ended the hurler's outing after just 2.2 frames. Rojas had been scheduled to work as Minnesota's sixth starter Thursday, and that may not have been a long-term rotation structure, so Woods Richardson may return to the bullpen after Thursday's rough outing.