Woods Richardson did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over Cleveland. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

Woods Richardson gave up a run in each of the first two innings, including Steven Kwan's solo shot in the first. The Guardians did not record a hit against Woods Richardson after the second inning. After a stretch of four straight starts without finishing the fifth frame, he has now thrown at least five innings in four straight outings. During this span, he's produced a 3.00 ERA over 21 innings. Woods Richardson now owns a 4.27 ERA with a 98:46 K:BB across 105.1 innings this season. He's projected to make his final start of the 2025 season in Philadelphia next weekend.