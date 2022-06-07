Steer crushed three home runs Sunday for Triple-A St. Paul, giving him a .255/.349/.636 batting line since being promoted.
He also homered on Saturday, so that's four in two days for the rising infield prospect. Steer offers a fantasy-friendly combination of power and versatility, having hit 14 homers already this year while making appearances at second, third and short. He also has a trim strikeout rate (14.7 percent in Double-A, 17.5 percent since the promotion), which is promising. He didn't come into this season with much helium, but with solid abilities across the board and the potential for multi-position eligibility, he could be a useful fantasy Swiss Army knife once he eventually gets the call to Minnesota.