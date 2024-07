Okert will serve as the Twins' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday will mark Okert's first start of the season and just the third of his MLB career. The 33-year-old southpaw has recorded more than three outs in just three of his 34 appearances this season, so he's unlikely to work more than two innings before giving way to David Festa, who is expected to be called up from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as a bulk reliever.