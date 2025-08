The Twins claimed Hatch off waivers from the Royals on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Hatch will officially join the Twins' active roster Tuesday before their game in Detroit. The right-hander has spent nearly all of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level, posting a 4.22 ERA and 78:28 K:BB over 91.2 innings covering 18 starts. Hatch could be used either in the Twins' rotation or in long relief.