Castro agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Twins on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Castro took advantage of some injuries ahead of him on the depth chart in 2023 and had a breakout season, slashing .257/.339/.411 with nine home runs and 33 steals in 124 games. He is eligible at outfield and third base in fantasy leagues and should once again be a source of cheap speed while working in a super utility role.