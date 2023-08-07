Castro will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Though Michael Taylor appears to have wrested the everyday center field role away from Castro, the latter's defensive versatility will allow him to stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row. Castro has now picked up three starts at third base and two in left field over those five games, contributing two stolen bases during that stretch to bring his total up to a team-high 28 for the season. The 26-year-old looks like he'll remain a mainstay in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, and he should be able to work his way into the starting nine at least semi-regularly versus right-handed pitching, too.