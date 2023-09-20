Castro went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Cincinnati.

Castro reached on an infield single in the fifth inning before hitting a towering, two-run homer in the seventh that extended Minnesota's lead to 6-0. In 15 games since returning from an oblique injury Sept. 3, the switch-hitting speedster has posted a slash line of .291/.333/.545 with three home runs, seven RBI, 11 runs and two steals across 61 plate appearances. Castro has started 14 of 16 games since his return and figures to maintain his everyday role given his positional versatility and the fact that Carlos Correa is once again dealing with plantar fasciitis.