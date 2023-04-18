site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Willi Castro: Handling keystone
Castro is starting at second base and batting ninth for the Twins on Tuesday in Boston.
Edouard Julien is getting a day off. Castro is just 2-for-17 at the plate so far this season but has made two straight starts versus lefties.
