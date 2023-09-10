Castro went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Mets.

Castro doubled in the bottom of the second before coming around to score on a Donovan Solano single, making it a 2-2 game. The left fielder then added a solo homer in the eighth to extend Minnesota's lead to four runs, and finished with three hits on the day - his first time accomplishing that feat since July 18. Castro is now batting .471 in September and has recorded multiple hits in three of his last five games.