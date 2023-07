Castro went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Prior to Tuesday, Castro was hitting just .138 in July, going 2-for-29 over 11 contests. The versatile 26-year-old has offset some of his struggles with a 7:9 BB:K this month. He's slashing a modest .243/.321/.364 with five home runs, 21 steals, 20 RBI and 35 runs scored over 241 plate appearances.