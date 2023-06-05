Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Suynday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians.
Castro struck out his first three at-bats but made things interesting with a solo home run in the eighth to make it a 2-1 deficit for the Twins. His defensive versatility and hot hitting has made it difficult for manager Rocco Baldelli to keep him out of the lineup. Since May 16, Castro is slashing .323/.348/.548 with four homers, eight RBI and 13 runs scored, though he does have an ugly 1:24 BB:K in 17 games over that span. He should continue to see consistent work with several players currently ailing with minor injuries or illnesses.