Castro started at second base and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's loss against the Yankees.

Castro has played several positions this season and has moved frequently during games, but he's now set to start mostly at second base with Edouard Julien set to Triple-A. He'll likely soon accumulate enough games at second base (3 games played at second this season) to qualify at another position in most formats (he's already played more than ten games at third base, shortstop and outfield).