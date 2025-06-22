The Twins scratched Castro from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to right wrist soreness, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Castro had initially been slated to start in left field and bat third, but DaShawn Keirsey will end up replacing him in the lineup after he may have experienced wrist soreness coming out of his pregame workout. Though Castro is a switch hitter, the injury is to his throwing hand, so he may have been compromised in the field had the Twins elected to keep him in the lineup. The super-utility player can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Mariners.