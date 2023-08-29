Castro (oblique) is 2-for-7 in two rehab games at Triple-A Rochester, but it's not clear when he'll be activated from the injured list. Castro's wife is due with the couple's second daughter on Aug. 30, which will necessitate a paternity leave, MLB.com reports.

Castro appears to be ready to return from the injured list, but the Twins may wait to activate him until after his paternity leave or activate him from the injured list and immediately place him on the paternity list in the majors. Either way, his return date is not clear.