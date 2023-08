Castro was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to August 12, with a mild left oblique strain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

With the move being retroactive, Castro will be eligible to return in a week and the fact that the Twins are referring to the injury as mild suggests he might have a shot to be ready at that time. Castro has put up a .692 OPS with five home runs and 29 stolen bases in a super utility role for Minnesota this season.