Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Castro will see his run of eight consecutive starts come to an end after he went 3-for-30 with 12 strikeouts during that span. Despite his recent lack of productivity, Castro's ability to play multiple spots in the infield and outfielder has helped him maintain steady playing time while the Twins have endured numerous injuries to position players. Castro will likely be battling Donovan Solano for a regular lineup spot until the Twins get one of Byron Buxton (rib), Jorge Polanco (hamstring) or Joey Gallo (hamstring) back from the injured list.