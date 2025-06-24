Castro (wrist) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

The veteran super-utility man hasn't seen the field since Saturday due to the wrist injury, which is an issue he initially played through before exiting the lineup. Castro has had X-rays come back negative Sunday, though he'll still sit for a third consecutive game Tuesday. Kody Clemens is starting at second base while Harrison Bader handles left field for Minnesota.