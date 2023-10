Castro is starting in center field and batting eighth Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Astros, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Castro didn't start any of the Twins' first three postseason games but has now been in the lineup for each of the last two after starting in left field in Game 2. He reached base twice and scored a run in that contest. Michael Taylor will begin Game 3 on the bench.