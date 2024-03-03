Castro started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's spring training loss to Philadelphia. He's hitting 4-for-10 this spring. He appears set for a multi-position utility role again this season, MLB.com reports.

Castro had the best season of his career last year as he became a solid utility player and a surprising source of stolen bases. Castro gained manager Rocco Baldelli's confidence on the basepaths and went 33 for 38 in steal attempts. The switch hitter will likely get most of his time in the outfield against left-handed pitching if the roster stays healthy, but can fill in at almost any position but catcher if injuries strike.