Castro went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a steal in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to Detroit.

Castro's now recorded a hit in seven straight games, sporting a .810 OPS over that span. The 26-year-old utilityman has been an unexpected source of speed this season -- he's now 29-for-33 on stolen base attempts, tying him for fifth most in the league, after swiping nine bags in each of his previous two seasons. Castro's positional versatility has afforded him regular at-bats in his first year with the Twins. He's now slashing .247/.329/.380with five homers, 42 runs scored and 26 RBI across 308 plate appearances.