Castro went 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base against Houston in an extra-inning victory Monday.

Castro has been surging at the plate and on the basepaths recently, going 8-for-18 with four steals over his past five games. He's also racked up two homers, three RBI and six runs over that span, helping him gain some momentum as a fantasy waiver-wire add. Castro was seeing sporadic playing time earlier in the campaign but has become a fixture in the lineup of late, in part due to his ability to play multiple positions in both the outfield and infield.