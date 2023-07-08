Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Castro was the only Minnesota batter to get on base multiple times in the low-scoring contest. While he's gone just 3-for-14 over six games in July, he's also drawn six walks and notched four steals this month. The versatile 26-year-old is slashing .247/.326/.371 with 19 thefts, five home runs, 18 RBI and 33 runs scored over 219 plate appearances. He continues to see the bulk of his playing time between left field and center field.