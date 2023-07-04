Castro went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and two stolen bases against the Royals in Monday's 8-4 victory.

Castro came into the contest with a poor 5.4 percent walk rate, so it's notable that he took two free passes. The patience paid off for him, as he stole second base following each of his walks. Castro isn't quite an everyday player for the Twins, but his versatility has helped him stay in the lineup most days, and he's etched out some fantasy value thanks to a team-high 17 thefts in 20 attempts.