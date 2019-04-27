Astudillo was placed on the 10-day injured list following Saturday's game against the Orioles with a left hamstring strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Astudillo exited Saturday's game as he appeared to suffer the injury while running home on a sacrifice fly. The severity of the strain remains unclear, but the 27-year-old will be eligible to be activated from the IL on May 8.

