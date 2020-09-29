The Twins recalled Astudillo from their alternate site Monday and added him to their postseason roster.
Astudillo is one of four catchers on the playoff roster, though he's at least capable of providing the Twins with some depth at multiple infield spots, if needed. So long as Minnesota's position players stay relatively healthy during the postseason, however, Astudillo likely won't be in line for much action.
