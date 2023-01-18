site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tyler Cyr: Released by Oakland
Cyr was released by the Athletics on Tuesday.
Cyr was designated for assignment and handed his release papers after going unclaimed. The right-hander made 11 appearances for Oakland with a 2.08 ERA over 13 innings of work.
