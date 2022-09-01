Pollock went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.
Pollock got the White Sox on the board with his fourth-inning blast. The outfielder has swatted four of his nine homers this year in August, including two in his last five games. For the season, he's slashing .237/.285/.368 with 43 RBI, 45 runs scored and a stolen base through 108 contests. Pollock's hit atop the lineup at times in 2022, but Elvis Andrus was in that spot Wednesday, as the White Sox haven't settled on one player for that role.