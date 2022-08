Pollock is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Pollock will get a well-deserved day off after he started and served as Chicago's leadoff man in each of the last nine games while going 9-for-35 (.257 average), two home runs and three walks. The White Sox will roll out an outfield of Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert and Gavin Sheets from left to right while Pollock sits.