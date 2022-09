Pollock went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

Pollock knocked in Eloy Jimenez and Andrew Vaughn on a seventh-inning single that gave Chicago a short-lived lead. The hit in Saturday's contest was Pollock's first in five games. The veteran outfielder has shown himself to be streaky after two separate five-game hit streaks this month, so this could be the start of another such run. Pollock is slashing .242/.290/.377 to go along with 11 homers and two steals on the season.