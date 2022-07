Pollock will start in left field and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Pollock will be making his fourth consecutive start after going 4-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, six RBI and an additional run in his previous three contests. Though the White Sox would likely prefer to deploy him mostly against left-handed pitching, Pollock could see added opportunities against righties along with Adam Engel following Luis Robert's (head) recent move to the injured list.