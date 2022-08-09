Pollock will start in left field and bat leadoff in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Even though the Royals are expected to bring right-hander Brady Singer to the hill for the front end of the twin bill, the lefty-hitting Gavin Sheets will give way in the outfield to the righty-hitting Pollock. At this stage, Pollock may have supplanted Sheets as a regular starter in the corner-outfield spot opposite Eloy Jimenez or Andrew Vaughn. Pollock finds himself in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games after getting on base at a .350 clip thus far in August.