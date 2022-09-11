Pollock went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and a steal in Saturday's 10-2 win over Oakland.

Pollock scored on a Yasmani Grandal single in the second inning, an Andrew Vaughn double in the fourth and a Grandal sac fly in the eighth. He also swiped his second bag of the year in the contest. The veteran outfielder has been on fire this month, going hitless in just one of ten games. His slash line this month sits at .368/.429/.605. Pollock has raised his season batting average to .249, his highest mark since June 24.