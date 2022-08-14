Pollock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over Detroit.

Pollock led off Chicago's half of the first inning with a single, and he eventually came around to score the game's first run. The veteran outfielder added a sacrifice fly in the second inning and provided an insurance run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. Pollock's .240 season batting average is on pace for the lowest of his career, but he's been coming around at the plate lately, batting .350 (7-for-20) with four extra-base hits over his past five games.