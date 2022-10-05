Pollock isn't starting Wednesday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Pollock started the last four games and went 3-for-13 with a double, three runs, a stolen base, a walk and three strikeouts. He'll get a breather for Wednesday's season finale while Adam Engel starts in center field and bats eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Scores twice, swipes bag•
-
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Retreats to bench Friday•
-
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Tallies 14th homer•
-
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Homers in extra-innings loss•
-
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Knocks in two in win•
-
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Scores three times in win•