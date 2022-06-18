Pollock went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to Houston.
Pollock launched a three-run shot in the top of the third to tie the game at 3-3, but it was Chicago's only offense of the game and not enough to get a win. The veteran outfielder is on an eight-game hit streak, all of which have been multi-hit games except for Friday's outing. He has failed to record a hit in only two of 13 June games, bringing his season slash line to .262/.297/.384. Pollock is making it difficult to keep his hot bat out of the lineup.