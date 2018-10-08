White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Re-signs with White Sox
The White Sox recently re-signed Gonzalez to a minor-league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Gonzalez reached the big leagues for the first time in his career this past May, appearing in three games with Chicago before being optioned to Triple-A. Though he's no longer a member of the 40-man roster, Gonzalez will stick around in the organization and likely earn an invite to big-league spring training. It's likely that he'll open the 2019 campaign at Double-A Birmingham with the White Sox expected to deploy Zack Collins and Seby Zavala at Triple-A Charlotte.
