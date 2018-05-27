White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Makes debut Saturday
Gonzalez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Tigers.
Gonzalez made his major-league debut Saturday, a couple of days after getting the call-up from Triple-A Charlotte. The 25-year-old Gonzalez has a reputation as a good pitch framer, but his .163/.271/.185 line at Triple-A should scare off fantasy owners. He and Omar Narvaez, who leads the majors in passed balls (eight), will share the catching duties until Welington Castillo finishes serving his 80-game suspension.
More News
-
White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Recalled from minors•
-
White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Outrighted to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Has been acquired by White Sox•
-
Astros' Alfredo Gonzalez: DFA'd by Astros•
-
Astros' Alfredo Gonzalez: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
Astros' Alfredo Gonzalez: New backup to Jason Castro?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....