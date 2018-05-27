Gonzalez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Tigers.

Gonzalez made his major-league debut Saturday, a couple of days after getting the call-up from Triple-A Charlotte. The 25-year-old Gonzalez has a reputation as a good pitch framer, but his .163/.271/.185 line at Triple-A should scare off fantasy owners. He and Omar Narvaez, who leads the majors in passed balls (eight), will share the catching duties until Welington Castillo finishes serving his 80-game suspension.