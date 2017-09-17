Play

Gonzalez was outrighted to Double-A Birmingham on Sunday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gonzalez was already assigned to Birmingham, so the move was made to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Gonzalez played 71 games with Birmingham this season, over which he hit .208/.306/.301.

