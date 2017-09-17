White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Outrighted to Double-A
Gonzalez was outrighted to Double-A Birmingham on Sunday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gonzalez was already assigned to Birmingham, so the move was made to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Gonzalez played 71 games with Birmingham this season, over which he hit .208/.306/.301.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...