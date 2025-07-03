Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Benintendi got the White Sox offense going early, as he tallied an RBI single in the first inning and then doubled and scored two frames later. He's produced well across his last 12 starts, hitting .250 with 10 RBI and seven runs scored as well as six extra-base hits. Overall, Benintendi now has a .744 OPS across 233 plate appearances, good for his highest mark since joining the White Sox.