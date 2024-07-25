Benintendi it not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Benintendi was in the lineup for each of the first three games of the series, but he'll get a breather for the finale. Tommy Pham is getting the call in left field as the White Sox attempt to avoid the sweep.
