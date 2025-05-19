Benintendi (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Benintendi landed on the 10-day injured list May 7 due to a left calf strain, but the veteran outfielder has progressed enough in his recovery to start a rehab assignment. Benintendi could be back in the majors in late May depending on how well his rehab in Triple-A goes.