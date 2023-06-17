Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.
Benintendi went 65 games without a homer to open the year -- his last long ball was Aug. 30, 2022, three games before he was shut down for the season with a wrist injury. The outfielder's power has been virtually absent since the start of 2022, though he's dropped to a new low with a punchless .349 slugging percentage this season. He's at least maintained a decent average at .265 with 17 RBI, 33 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 15 doubles and a triple through 266 plate appearances. Benintendi had a near-everyday role for much of the campaign, but with the White Sox near full health, it appears he's started to sit out more frequently against left-handers, though not to the extent to be in a platoon.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets Thursday off•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting in nightcap•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sparks ninth-inning rally•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swipes sixth bag•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat versus lefty•