Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Benintendi went 65 games without a homer to open the year -- his last long ball was Aug. 30, 2022, three games before he was shut down for the season with a wrist injury. The outfielder's power has been virtually absent since the start of 2022, though he's dropped to a new low with a punchless .349 slugging percentage this season. He's at least maintained a decent average at .265 with 17 RBI, 33 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 15 doubles and a triple through 266 plate appearances. Benintendi had a near-everyday role for much of the campaign, but with the White Sox near full health, it appears he's started to sit out more frequently against left-handers, though not to the extent to be in a platoon.