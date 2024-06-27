Benintendi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.
The lefty-hitting Benintendi will hit the bench for the second time in four games while the face another left-handed starting pitcher (Chris Sale). Corey Julks will pick up a start in left field in Benintendi's place.
