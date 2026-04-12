White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Benintendi will hit the bench for the second time in the series, sitting along with fellow left-handed hitters Dustin Harris and Tristan Peters while the Royals send southpaw Noah Cameron to the bump. Chicago will go with Lenyn Sosa as its designated hitter and Tanner Murray, Luisangel Acuna and Derek Hill as its starting outfield from left to right in the series finale.
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