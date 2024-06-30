Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Corey Julks will draw the start in left field while the lefty-hitting Benintendi retreats to the bench as the Rockies bring southpaw Kyle Freeland to the hill. Since returning June 12 following a brief stint on the 10-day injured list due to an Achilles injury, Benintendi has gone 8-for-39 (.205 average) with two home runs, four RBI and four runs in 13 games.