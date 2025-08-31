White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Benintendi will receive a routine breather for the series finale after he had started in each of the last five games. Will Robertson will enter the lineup in Benintendi's stead, starting in left field while batting seventh.
