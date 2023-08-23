Benintendi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Benintendi will get a breather for the matinee game after he started in every contest for the White Sox dating back to Aug. 7. He served as the White Sox's leadoff hitter in Tuesday's 6-3 loss, but Benintendi will cede those duties Wednesday to shortstop Tim Anderson, who is back in action after completing his five-game suspension.